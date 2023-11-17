🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Wrap up Midseason Invite at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Ten student-athletes of the Kansas women’s swim and dive team earned new lifetime bests as they wrapped up the third and final day of events at the Mizzou Invitational.

The day began with prelims where three Kansas swimmers qualified for championship rounds. Lezli Sisung and Bradie Ward both qualified in the 200-yard backstroke, while Brigid Gwidt found a spot in the 200-yard butterfly after posting her lifetime best of 2:03.08.

In the finals of the 200-yard backstroke, Sisung swam a lifetime best of 1:58.53 in route to a second-place finish. Ward followed less than two seconds behind at 2:00.41, placing fifth. Gwidt secured seventh place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:03.89.

Six others made it to the consolation finals. Eleni Kotzamanis and Molly Robinson in the 200-yard backstroke, Keyla Brown and Ainsely Dillon in the 100-yard freestyle and Hailey Farrell and Amelie Lessing in the 200-yard butterfly.

An additional eight swimmers qualified for the C-division. In the 200-yard backstroke was Ellie Howe and Addi Barnes, while Claudia Dougan and Lauren Collins swam in the 100-yard freestyle. Emma Walker and Aidan Howze made the finals in the 200-yard breaststroke and Emma Schott rounded out the group by qualifying in the 200-yard butterfly. D-division qualifiers were Abby Naden and Claire Hyatt in the 100-yard freestyle, and Halle McCullough in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The 100-yard freestyle preliminaries brought four swimmers their lifetime best which included Dillon (51.19), Collins (51.70), Brown (50.78) and Caroline Blake (52.53). Both Collins and Blake would beat their previously set lifetime best in consolation finals with Brown swimming a time of 50.17 and Collins a 51.44.

Four others also added their lifetime best in the 100 freestyle: Lessing (52.64), Howe (51.37), Kotzamanis (51.82) and Farrell (51.64).

On the diving end, Lize van Leeuwen placed seventh with a score of 41.96 and Lauren Gryboski's score of 39.44 earned her 10th place in the platform event.