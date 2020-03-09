🥽 Jiayu Chen Qualifies for NCAA Championships
DALLAS, Texas – Freshman Jiayu Chen has qualified to compete in the 1-meter diving event at the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships after placing third overall at the NCAA Zone D Championships.
Chen placed third overall in the event with a 591.00 total score in the championship rounds. The top 10 finishers in the event qualify for the NCAA Championships. This comes just one weekend after Chen placed second overall in the 1-meter dive finals at the Big 12 Championships.
NCAA Zone D Championships’ 1-Meter Dive Final Results (18 Entries)
- Jiayu Chen | 3rd | 591.00 total score
NCAA Zone D Championships’ 1-Meter Dive Preliminary Results (41 Entries)
- Jiayu Chen | 4th | 289.75 total score
- Franny Cable | 19th | 249.50 total score
- Peri Charapich | 22nd | 242.95 total score
"Great start to the meet for the divers. Chen qualifying for NCAAs is great and we'll see her at her best next week in Athens I'm sure. Franny and Peri had great showings as well. Both were solid throughout which is exactly what we had asked of them. Great start, and I'm optimistic that tomorrow can be even better."Diving Coach Gabe Downey
NCAA Championship Details
- The championships are scheduled to be held March 18-21 in Athens, Ga. inside the Ramsey Center.
- A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships.
Up Next
- Chen, Cable and Charapich will all compete in the 3-meter dive event on Tuesday, March 10 at the NCAA Zone D Championships in Dallas, Texas.