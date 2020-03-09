🥽 Jiayu Chen Qualifies for NCAA Championships

DALLAS, Texas – Freshman Jiayu Chen has qualified to compete in the 1-meter diving event at the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships after placing third overall at the NCAA Zone D Championships.

Chen placed third overall in the event with a 591.00 total score in the championship rounds. The top 10 finishers in the event qualify for the NCAA Championships. This comes just one weekend after Chen placed second overall in the 1-meter dive finals at the Big 12 Championships.

NCAA Zone D Championships’ 1-Meter Dive Final Results (18 Entries)

Jiayu Chen | 3rd | 591.00 total score

NCAA Zone D Championships’ 1-Meter Dive Preliminary Results (41 Entries)