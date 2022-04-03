🏀 Kansas Athletics to Host National Championship Watch Party at Allen Fieldhouse Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics invites fans to watch Kansas’ National Championship matchup against North Carolina on Monday live from Allen Fieldhouse in an exclusive watch party presented by Truity Credit Union.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday ahead of No. 1 seed Kansas meeting No. 8 seed North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Championship game at 8:20 p.m. CT. Admission to the watch party is free and concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

Parking is available in all yellow lots beginning at 4 p.m., while the Allen Fieldhouse Garage will be open beginning at 5 p.m. Kansas Athletics’ clear bag policy will remain in effect to enter Allen Fieldhouse. Seat chairbacks are welcome.

Kansas earned its 10th NCAA Tournament title bid with an 81-65 victory of No. 2 seed Villanova on Saturday, in which senior David McCormack led the team with 25 points, followed by senior Ochai Agbaji’s 21 points. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson added 11 points and 12 rebounds, marking his fourth-straight double-digit rebounding effort of the tournament. Wilson became the first Kansas player since at least 1996-97 to accomplish such a feat.

Entering the NCAA Tournament title game, Kansas owns a 10-game win streak, Kansas’ first double-digit win streak since closing the 2020 season with 16-straight wins. Under head coach Bill Self, Kansas now has 18 streaks of 10 or more wins in a row.

North Carolina enters the Final Four following an 81-77 victory over No. 2 seed Duke in the Final Four on Saturday evening. The Tar Heels were led by sophomore Caleb Love, who poured in 28 points to put away rival Duke.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Basketball season are on sale now. Click here to purchase or visit the ticket office table inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday located in the Booth Hall of Athletics to get more information.