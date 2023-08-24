🏀 Kansas Basketball Announces Details for 39th Annual Late Night in the Phog on October 6

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four-time Grammy Nominee and 42-time Platinum selling artist, Flo Rida will headline the 39th edition of Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee. This year’s event is set for Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse.

In addition to being a Grammy Nominated artist, Flo Rida has recorded 12 chart-topping songs and numerous other hits as a featured artist. He has more than 80 million sold combined albums and singles and is one of the most popular musicians on social media with more than 15 million followers on Facebook, 4.7 million on Twitter (X) and has received more than two billion views on YouTube.

Not only will the night feature an incredible performance from Flo Rida, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks will take the floor in a scrimmage format and multiple activities that will show the personalities of returning and new members of the team. Under head coach Brandon Schneider, KU’s 2023 WNIT Champions women’s basketball team will be featured in a scrimmage and other engaging activities.

In addition to HyVee, the production of Late Night in the Phog is supported by Jayhawk Sports Properties corporate partners – Wendy’s, Crown Automotive, LMH Health, Raising Cane’s and adidas.

Late Night will continue to be a free event for fans, however, like last year, tickets will need to be claimed online in advance. All seating outside of the student section will be reserved. Williams Education Fund members will have preferred access to a limited number of reserved seats based on priority within the Williams Education Fund. All other inventory and unclaimed Williams Education Fund inventory will be made accessible to the public. Students will also have to claim a ticket online. Sports Combo holders will have access first for three days, and then general students will have a chance to claim tickets, based on availability.

Students will have two options during the claim process.

Option 1: Sit in the normal general admission student section and receive access to the court for the Flo Rida concert.

Option 2: Sit in the normal general admission student section.

Option 1 will be limited and claimed on a first-come, first-served basis. Student gates will open at 5:15 p.m. General public gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event. The below details the timeline for event communications regarding claiming tickets for Late Night.

Ticket Reservation Timeline:

Please note: Availability is not guaranteed at any level, as a limited number of seats are being held for Williams Education Fund donors.

Hall of Fame Donors and Student Combo Pass Holders: Wednesday, September 13th

Champion Donors: Thursday, September 14th

Olympian to Legend Donors: Friday, September 15th

MVP to Outland Donors, Faculty/Staff and General Student Body: Monday, September 18th

General Public: Tuesday, September 19th

Hall of Fame and Champion Donors may request up to 6 tickets, Olympian and All-American donors up to 4 and Outland to Legend level donors up to 2, all based on ticket availability.

ADA seating will be on the east side of the court for the event and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited mobility patrons will be able to sit in sections 9 and 14 and hearing-impaired patrons in sections F and G, both on a first-come, first-served basis. Those needing ADA, limited mobility or hearing-impaired seating should all enter through Gate 11.

As a continuation from last year, fans can also expect to see a new look stage which will feature team introductions and the concert, fan interactive activities, appearances by a DJ and live hosts, routines from KU’s spirit squads and pep bands, video features and more.

Fans are once again encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which Kansas Athletics will donate to Just Food of Douglas County. Non-perishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will be accepted throughout the day.

Free parking will be available in Lot 90, east and south of Allen Fieldhouse across Naismith Drive, beginning at 2 p.m. Fans may also park in in the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse with hourly rates until 4 p.m., at which time garage parking will be $5 per car. Lower levels of the parking garage will be reserved. All other normal campus parking rules apply.

Kansas Athletics will also host Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse before Late Night, with activities starting at 2:30 p.m. It will have activities for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including the Hawk Zone with inflatable games, music and much more. Phog Fest will also include food trucks, giveaways from a variety of sponsors, interactive displays and more.

In accordance with the University of Kansas, KU’s clear-bag policy and walk-through metal detectors will be enforced for those entering Allen Fieldhouse.

Continuing a fan-favorite Late Night in the Phog tradition, two individuals will have the opportunity to win $10,000 from Self by making a half-court shot at Late Night.

Season tickets for men’s and women’s basketball are still available for the 2023-24 season. To become a season ticket holder, please click here or call the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office at 800-324-HAWKS. The link will take you to a seat map where you can select your seats in Allen Fieldhouse.