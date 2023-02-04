🏊‍♀️ Kansas Defeats Iowa State in Dual on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the visiting Iowa State Cyclones by a score of 174-126 on Saturday, with the Jayhawks winning the first three events of the morning.
In the first event of the day, junior Claudia Dougan touched the pad first, securing a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.12 seconds. Following the 100 freestyle, sophomore Lezli Sisung led the way for the Jayhawks in the 200 backstroke, placing first with a time of 2:03.43.
Next, sophomore Brigid Gwidt raced to the top spot in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:18.66. In the 500 freestyle, sophomore Addi Barnes (5:03.04) and freshman Hailey Farrell (5:03.82) rounded out the podium for the Jayhawks, placing second and third.
"I really like the way we finished the meet out. It’s difficult to swim at night then come back and do it again in the morning, but that’s what we have to do at Big 12’s. I’m really happy with how we’re racing, and with where we are in our training. We have a lot of fatigue going, but they’re getting excited for the championship season. We’re in a good spot, and we are looking forward to seeing how this team does at Big 12’s."Head Coach Clark Campbell
Freshman Lydia Lafferty got Kansas back on track, racing to a first-place finish and a time of 55.66 seconds in the 100 butterfly. In the next event, Gwidt secured a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley event, racing to a time of 2:05.70.
To end the day, the relay team of seniors Autumn Looney and Keyla Brown, Dougan and junior Ellie Wehrmann raced to a second-place finish, finishing the 400 freestyle relay in 3:30.14.
On the diving end, freshman Gabriela San Juan Carmon scored 289.95 points, placing second. Also, Junior Lauren Gryboski qualified for NCAA Zone Meet 1-meter dive Championships. She will compete alongside freshmen Lize van Leeuwen and Carmona on Mar. 6-9 in Minneapolis.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks look to continue their excellence at the Big 12 Championships on Feb. 22-25 in Austin, Texas.