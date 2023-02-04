🏊‍♀️ Kansas Defeats Iowa State in Dual on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the visiting Iowa State Cyclones by a score of 174-126 on Saturday, with the Jayhawks winning the first three events of the morning.

In the first event of the day, junior Claudia Dougan touched the pad first, securing a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.12 seconds. Following the 100 freestyle, sophomore Lezli Sisung led the way for the Jayhawks in the 200 backstroke, placing first with a time of 2:03.43.

Next, sophomore Brigid Gwidt raced to the top spot in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:18.66. In the 500 freestyle, sophomore Addi Barnes (5:03.04) and freshman Hailey Farrell (5:03.82) rounded out the podium for the Jayhawks, placing second and third.