🏊‍♀️ Kansas Dominates in Day One of Double Dual Against Lindenwood and South Dakota

LAWRENCE, KAN. – Kansas women’s swimming and diving won eight of the ten events to cap off day one of the Kansas Double Dual against Lindenwood and South Dakota at Robinson Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 20.

The evening kicked off with a win in the 200-yard medley by Team A, consisting of Lezli Sisung, Molly Robinson, Lydia Lafferty and Caroline Blake. Aidan Howze also started the meet strong by winning the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard IM with times of 1:05.63 and 2:07.09.

“We had some people really stand out and I thought our divers did a great job,” head coach Clark Campbell said. “Hailey Farrell, Gracyn O’Mara, Keyla Brown and Claire Hyatt had nice races. We just weren’t very sharp today. Aidan Howze had two really good races today, but as a team we didn’t compete up to our standard. We need to do the right things tonight so we can race to our standard tomorrow.”

O’Mara earned her second collegiate win in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:27.32. Following was the 200-yard freestyle, won by Farrell for her first win of the season. In the 100-yard backstroke, Sisung posted a time of 56.43 to add to her evening total. Rounding out the individual events was Amelie Lessing, who won the 200-yard butterfly for the second time this season.

On the other side of the pool, the Jayhawks posted the top five spots in the three-meter diving event. It was a tight race at the top as Gabriela San Juan Carmona took the event with a total score of 312.30, while Shiyun Lai finished closely behind with 312.15 points. Lai’s second-place performance qualified her for a three-meter NCAA zone cut diving spot, joining Carmona and Lize Van Leeuwen who each qualified at the Illinois dual last week.

Kansas currently leads the way with 277.5 points after day one, followed by South Dakota (175.5) and Lindenwood (102).

Action continues at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday and will honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Live streaming for the meet will be available from the official Kansas Swimming and Diving Facebook page. Admission is free and fans can also follow along with live updates on the Kansas Swim & Dive X page.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday (11:00 AM)

200 Freestyle

400 Individual Medley (dive starts concurrently)

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

100 Butterfly

500 Freestyle

15′ break (or conclusion of diving)

200 Breaststroke

400 Freestyle