🏀 Kansas Duo Named College Sports Communicators Academic All-District

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s basketball duo of Dajuan Harris Jr. and Zach Clemence have been named Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) the organization announced Tuesday. Earning the accolade now makes Harris and Clemence eligible for CSC Academic All-America.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his current institution.

Harris is a two-year starter at point guard for Kansas, including the 2022 NCAA National Championship team. The Columbia, Missouri, native is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and will be third-team honoree later this season. Harris, who will graduate from KU in May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences, leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.20, which is sixth nationally. He is second with 6.3 assists per game, which is sixth nationally, and ha 26 assists and just two turnovers in his last three games. For the season, Harris is averaging 8.2 point and has 57 steals.

Clemence has battled injuries most of the season and is averaging 6.1 minutes in 17 games played in 2022-23. He has been the first player off the bench in two games for the Jayhawks this season. A native of San Antonio, Texas, Clemence is a communications studies major who played in 24 games during KU 2022 NCAA National Championship season.

Both Harris and Clemence will be on the national ballot for CSC Academic All-America with the team announced March 14. The CSC membership will vote on the team which will have first-, second- and third- teams announced. There is a total of 158 student-athletes on the academic all-district squad. Last year, KU’s David McCormack and Christian Braun were all-district selections.

Kansas has had 15 Academic All-Americans dating back to Bud Stallworth in 1971 and its 15 are second most in NCAA Division I behind UCLA’s 17. KU’s most recent Academic All-American was Tyrel Reed in 2011.