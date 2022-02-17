🏀 Kansas Duo Named CoSIDA Academic All-District 7

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas starters David McCormack and Christian Braun have been named Academic All-District 7 First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Earning the accolade now makes McCormack and Braun eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-American.

McCormack graduated from Kansas in three years with an undergraduate degree in communications studies. The Norfolk, Virginia, senior forward is studying digital content strategy in graduate school at Kansas. This is the third time McCormack has been nominated for Academic All-American. McCormack leads the Big 12 with five double-doubles in league games this season and ranks third with six double-doubles overall. He is fourth in the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 7.0 rpg and fifth in block shots at 1.1.

A three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, last season McCormack led the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 51.5 percent and was the first recipient of the league’s Most Improved Player Award.

Braun has been nominated for Academic All-American each of the last two seasons. The Burlington, Kansas, junior guard is majoring in communications studies while a KU. A two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, Braun is fifth in the Big 12 with a 15.3 scoring average, second in field goal percentage at 51.1 percent, seventh in free throw percentage (76.1%), 13th in rebounds (5.7) and 13th in assists (3.0). He has been named Big 12 Player of the Week once this season and was selected to the ESPN Events Invitational All-Tournament Team last November.

Both McCormack and Braun will be on the national ballot for CoSIDA Academic All-American with the team announced March 15. Kansas has had 15 Academic All-Americans dating back to Bud Stallworth in 1971 and its 15 are second most in NCAA Division I behind UCLA’s 17. KU’s most recent Academic All-American was Tyrel Reed in 2011.