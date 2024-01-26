🏊‍♀️ Kansas Falls to Arkansas in Final Home Meet of the Season

Results

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Swim and Dive team wrapped up its home schedule with a matchup against Arkansas at the Robinson Natatorium on Friday. The Jayhawks were defeated 178-128 with three first, nine second and six third-place finishes throughout the events.  

On the diving end of the pool, Kansas swept the top four spots of the three-meter event with Gabriela San Juan Carmona leading with 346.35 points for her best event as a Jayhawk. Shiyun Lai was runner-up with a score of 337.35 and Lize Van Leeuwen placed third at 318.75. Lauren Gryboski notched an NCAA Zone Cut diving spot with a fourth-place score of 286.58.  

In the one-meter dive, Lai led the way with a total of 319.20. Leeuwen followed up with a second-place finish totaling 274.50 points.

Amelie Lessing led in the swimming events with high placing in both events she competed in. Lessing took the solo first-place finish for the swimmers in the 200-yard butterfly, with a time of 2:03.75. She returned to the pool in the 100-yard butterfly to collect the runner-up spot.  

"It was good swimming Arkansas today because they are such a good team in probably the best swimming conference in the country. We got to see high level competition and we performed well. We still have a few weeks of training and Iowa State is a part of that. We'll go up there and use this to see where we are for the ultimate prize, which is Big 12s. "

Head Coach Clark Campbell

The meet kicked off with a third-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay by team B consisting of Bradie Ward, Ryan Johnston, Lydia Lafferty and Keyla Brown. 

The longest race of the day yielded a second and third-place finish for the Jayhawks as Gracyn O’Mara placed second and Logan Morris followed in third in the 1000-yard freestyle. Morris also secured the runner-up spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:10.58. 

The same results repeated in the 200-yard freestyle race as Claudia Dougan swam a 1:52.28 for second and Ellie Wehrmann finished third, while Lafferty earned a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 28.73. In an 11-competitor race in the 100-yard breaststroke, Johnston finished 2nd with a time of 1.04.42. 

Caroline Blake had back-to-back second place finishes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Brown followed Blake in the 50-yard freestyle for a third-place finish. In the 400-IM, Hailey Farrell’s time of 4:30.32 brought in another second-place finish.  

The meet concluded with the 200-yard freestyle relay. Team A of Blake, Brown, Ellie Howe and Lessing finished runner-up with a time of 1:35.06.  

UP NEXT

The team will head to Ames, Iowa, for a two-day competition against the Iowa State Cyclones on Feb. 9-10 to complete the regular season. 

