🏊♀️ Kansas Falls to Arkansas in Final Home Meet of the Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Swim and Dive team wrapped up its home schedule with a matchup against Arkansas at the Robinson Natatorium on Friday. The Jayhawks were defeated 178-128 with three first, nine second and six third-place finishes throughout the events.
On the diving end of the pool, Kansas swept the top four spots of the three-meter event with Gabriela San Juan Carmona leading with 346.35 points for her best event as a Jayhawk. Shiyun Lai was runner-up with a score of 337.35 and Lize Van Leeuwen placed third at 318.75. Lauren Gryboski notched an NCAA Zone Cut diving spot with a fourth-place score of 286.58.
In the one-meter dive, Lai led the way with a total of 319.20. Leeuwen followed up with a second-place finish totaling 274.50 points.
Amelie Lessing led in the swimming events with high placing in both events she competed in. Lessing took the solo first-place finish for the swimmers in the 200-yard butterfly, with a time of 2:03.75. She returned to the pool in the 100-yard butterfly to collect the runner-up spot.
"It was good swimming Arkansas today because they are such a good team in probably the best swimming conference in the country. We got to see high level competition and we performed well. We still have a few weeks of training and Iowa State is a part of that. We'll go up there and use this to see where we are for the ultimate prize, which is Big 12s. "Head Coach Clark Campbell
The meet kicked off with a third-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay by team B consisting of Bradie Ward, Ryan Johnston, Lydia Lafferty and Keyla Brown.
The longest race of the day yielded a second and third-place finish for the Jayhawks as Gracyn O’Mara placed second and Logan Morris followed in third in the 1000-yard freestyle. Morris also secured the runner-up spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:10.58.
The same results repeated in the 200-yard freestyle race as Claudia Dougan swam a 1:52.28 for second and Ellie Wehrmann finished third, while Lafferty earned a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 28.73. In an 11-competitor race in the 100-yard breaststroke, Johnston finished 2nd with a time of 1.04.42.
Caroline Blake had back-to-back second place finishes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Brown followed Blake in the 50-yard freestyle for a third-place finish. In the 400-IM, Hailey Farrell’s time of 4:30.32 brought in another second-place finish.
The meet concluded with the 200-yard freestyle relay. Team A of Blake, Brown, Ellie Howe and Lessing finished runner-up with a time of 1:35.06.
UP NEXT
The team will head to Ames, Iowa, for a two-day competition against the Iowa State Cyclones on Feb. 9-10 to complete the regular season.