🏊‍♀️ Kansas Falls to Arkansas in Final Home Meet of the Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Swim and Dive team wrapped up its home schedule with a matchup against Arkansas at the Robinson Natatorium on Friday. The Jayhawks were defeated 178-128 with three first, nine second and six third-place finishes throughout the events.

On the diving end of the pool, Kansas swept the top four spots of the three-meter event with Gabriela San Juan Carmona leading with 346.35 points for her best event as a Jayhawk. Shiyun Lai was runner-up with a score of 337.35 and Lize Van Leeuwen placed third at 318.75. Lauren Gryboski notched an NCAA Zone Cut diving spot with a fourth-place score of 286.58.

In the one-meter dive, Lai led the way with a total of 319.20. Leeuwen followed up with a second-place finish totaling 274.50 points.

Amelie Lessing led in the swimming events with high placing in both events she competed in. Lessing took the solo first-place finish for the swimmers in the 200-yard butterfly, with a time of 2:03.75. She returned to the pool in the 100-yard butterfly to collect the runner-up spot.