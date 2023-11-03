🏊‍♀️ Kansas Falls to Nebraska in Friday Action

LINCOLN, Neb. – Despite four first-place finishes, the Kansas women’s swimming and diving team fell to Nebraska 187-113 in a Friday dual meet at Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The event kicked off with the 200-yard medley relay, which was won by the team of Lezli Sisung, Molly Robinson, Lydia Lafferty and Caroline Blake. The team raced to a time of 1:44.12 to finish in first place. Next up was the 1,000-yard freestyle, with Kansas’ top finisher Gracyn O’Mara claiming third with a time of 10:37.20.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Eleni Kotzamanis finished fourth with a time of 1:54.19 and Claudia Dougan finished fifth at 1:55.22.

Sisung was next to finish in first for Kansas, as she raced to a time of 56.49 in the 100-yard backstroke. Freshman Bradie Ward followed closely behind with a time of 58.43 on her way to a second-place finish in the event.

Kansas took third in the next three events of the meet. Aidan Howze swam a time of 1:05.45 to finish third in the 100-yard breaststroke. In the 200-yard butterfly, Amelie Lessing finished third at 2:05.03, while Blake finished third in the 50-yard freestyle (24.05).

The action shifted over to the three-meter diving event, where Shiyun Lai finished second with a total score of 328.28. Lize van Leeuwen finished fifth with 296.55 points.

After a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, Ward picked up her first collegiate win with a victory in the 200-yard backstroke. Ward raced to a time of 2:03.52, followed by Sisung (2:04.63) who finished second in the event.

In the 200-yard breaststroke, Howze picked up a second-place finish with a time of 2:21.43, followed up by a second-place finish from Hailey Farrell in the 500-yard freestyle (5:04.29). Next up was the 100-yard butterfly, resulting in a second-place finish from Lessing with a time of 56.52.

Lai picked up steam during the one-meter diving event, totaling 293.18 points which resulted in a first-place finish. Lai’s win marked her fourth of the season in the one-meter event.

Howze notched another third-place finish, this one coming in the 400-yard individual medley, swimming to a time of 4:30.64. The 400-yard freestyle relay was the closing act of the event, led by a second-place finish from the relay team of Dougan, Keyla Brown, Claire Hyatt and Kotzamanis.