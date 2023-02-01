🏈 Kansas Football Finishes Off 2023 Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold unveiled the final touches of the Jayhawks’ 2023 signing class on Wednesday, consisting of 16 additions to the Kansas football roster

The 16 additions will join an already impressive signing class from December, in addition to the 13 newcomers announced in January. Wednesday’s signing class represents seven different states and Australia.

Kansas’ 16 additions include cornerback Jacoby Davis (Houston, Texas), Akili Hubbard (Bellflower, Calif.) and punter Damon Greaves (Busselton, Australia), along with quarterback T.J. Crews (Lenexa, Kan.), wide receiver Isreal Moses (Minneapolis, Minn.), wide receiver Jack Schneider (Overland Park, Kan.), defensive tackle Lance Bassett (Lawrence, Kan.), defensive end Jaydon Brittingham (Lawrence, Kan.), cornerback Noah Barber (Overland Park, Kan.), tight end Dillon Mong (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), defensive tackle Gradey Seyfert (Beloit, Kan.), quarterback Cole Ballard (Westfield, Ind.), wide receiver Hunter Luke (Westlake, Texas), wide receiver Isaiah Coppage (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), linebacker Ezra Vedral (Omaha, Neb.) and running back Carson Morgan (Bentonville, Ark.).

Jacoby Davis

Cornerback / 5’10” / 165 lbs. / Freshman / North Shore Senior HS / Houston, Texas

High School: Rated a three-star by Rivals and 247 Sports out of North Shore Senior High School under head coach Jon Kay … Helped the Mustangs to back-to-back State Championship appearances, including a State Championship in 2021 … Was named 21-6a First Team All-Defense in 2022 … Recorded a pass breakup and interception in the 2022 6a State Championship Game.

Personal: Son of Jarvlyon Davis and Jacoby George … Chose KU over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M, among others.



Akili Hubbard

Safety / 6’2” / 205 lbs. / Sophomore / Bellflower HS/Golden West College / Bellflower, Calif.

Previous: Spent the 2022 season at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, coached by head coach Nick Mitchell … Helped Golden West to a 9-2 record in 2022, as Golden West’s defense led the country in interceptions with 25 … Accumulated 18 tackles and four interceptions in his season with Golden West … Played at Golden West with fellow Jayhawk Alex Raich.



Damon Greaves

Punter / 6’1” / 170 lbs. / Freshman / Prokick Australia / Busselton, Australia

Previous: Played in the Australian Football League for the Hawthorn Football Club … Trained with Prokick Academy.

TJ Crews

Quarterback / 6’0” / 190 lbs. / Freshman / Christ Prep Academy / Lenexa, Kan.

High School: Prepped at Christ Prep Academy in Lenexa, Kansas under head coach Tom Hurley … Was named the offensive MVP for the team in 2022 … Scored a team-high 15 touchdowns as a senior … Helped Christ Prep to a 5-5 record in 2023 and was named to the National Home School Football All-Star Game in 2022.

Personal: Son of Ted and Michelle Crews … Has two siblings, Olivia and Dean.



Isreal Moses

Wide Receiver / 6’2” / 187 lbs. / Freshman / De La Salle HS / Minneapolis, Minn.

High School: Prepped at De La Salle high school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he was a three-year starter and team captain for the football team … Also plays basketball and track & field … Ran a 11.75 in the 100 meters and 23.25 in the 200 meters for the track & field team.

Personal: Son of Isreal Moses IV and Kyra Moses.

Jack Schneider

Wide Receiver / 6’3” / 173 lbs. / Freshman / Blue Valley West HS / Overland Park, Kan.

High School: Prepped at Blue Valley West high school under head coach Josh Koerkenmeier … Was named First Team All-State and First Team All-Conference as a defensive back in 2022 … Was named Second Team all EKL as a wide receiver … Selected to play in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl … Finished the 2023 season with 15.5 tackles, 3 pass deflections and an interception, while catching 31 passes for 551 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Personal: Son of Ryan and Jennifer Schneider.

Noah Barber

Cornerback / 6’3” / 180 lbs. / Freshman / Blue Valley North HS / Overland Park, Kan.

High School: Played under head coach Adam Pummill at Blue Valley North high school, where he was an All-League Honorable Mention: Eastern Kansas League – defensive back … Finished the 2022 season with 4 interceptions, including a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown, 4 pass breakups and a fumble recovery … Played with KU’s Ben Coates and Ty Farrington at Blue Valley North … Also plays baseball.

Personal: Father, Sean, played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dillon Mong

Tight End / 6’7” / 201 lbs. / Freshman / Shawnee Mission East HS / Shawnee Mission, Kan.

High School: Prepped under head coach Justin Hoover and Shawnee Mission East high school … Was named Sports in Kansas 2022 6A All-State Honorable Mention … Compiled 19 receptions for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns in 20222 … Also plays Basketball for Shawnee Mission East.

Personal: Son of Grant and Susan Mong … Mother and father and both sisters graduated from the University of Kansas.



Grady Seyfert

Defensive Tackle / 6’1” / 263 lbs. / Freshman / Beloit HS / Beloit, Kan.

High School: Prepped under head coach Brad Gober at Beloit high school … Named to the Kansas Football Coaches Association Top 11 Team … All-Vype Defensive Player of the Year in Central Kansas … Named Sports in Kansas 2A Defensive Player of the Year in over the last two seasons … Finished the 2022 season with 52 tackles, 21 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries … Also participates in track and field at Beloit high school.

Cole Ballard

Quarterback / 6’2” / 210 lbs. / Freshman / Westfield HS / Westfield, Ind.

High School: Played at Westfield high school under head coach Jake Gilbert … Was named to the 6A All-State Team … Was named an All-Academic Player for the 2022 season in Indiana … During the 2022 season he completed 133-of-210 passing for 1,654 yards and 11 touchdowns, while rushing for 655 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Personal: Son of Chris and Kristin Ballard … Has one sibling, Jake Gilbert … Father, Chris, is the General Manager for the Indianapolis Colts.

Hunter Luke

Wide Receiver / 5’10” / 165 lbs. / Freshman / Westlake HS / Westlake, Texas

High School: Played at Westlake high school under head coach Todd Dodge … Helped WestLake to the 2021 State Championship … Played in four games before his 2022 season was cut short due to injury … Also competes in wrestling, track & field and baseball at Westlake … Teammate, Keaton Kubecka, also signed to KU.

Personal: Has three siblings, Cole, Callie and Hudson.



Isaiah Coppage

Wide Receiver / 6’0” / 191 lbs. / Freshman / Bishop Miege HS / Shawnee Mission, Kan.

High School: Played for Jon Holmes at Bishop Miege high school … Was named the 2022 Otis Taylor Award Winner, awarded to the Kansas City Metro’s best wide receiver/tight end … Caught 84 passes for 1,309 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022 … Helped Bishop Miege to the Class 4A State Title in 2022 … Was selected to play in the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl … Received an invite to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

Personal: Son of Shaunte and Jelani Coppage.

Ezra Verdal

Linebacker / 6’2” / 204 lbs. / Freshman / Creighton Prep HS / Omaha, Neb.

High School: Played for head coach Tim Johnk at Creighton Prep high school in Omaha … Played in the 2022 River Battle Bowl for Nebraska … Was named to the 102nd World-Herald All-Nebraska football team – second team defense in 2022.

Personal: Father, Mike was a letterwinner at Nebraska from 1990-92 … Sister, Anna, competes for the KU track and field team, while older brother, Noah, plays quarterback for the University of Rutgers.

Carson Morgan

Running Back / 6’0” / 200 lbs. / Freshman / Bentonville HS / Bentonville, Ark.

High School: Played at Bentonville high school, where he accumulated over 1,500 rushing yards and 700 career receiving yards … Tallied 17 total touchdowns … Was named Arkansas 7A West Second Team All-Conference … Was named a team captain at Bentonville high school.



Lance Bassett

Defensive Tackle / 6’2” / 265 lbs. / Freshman / Lawrence HS / Lawrence, Kan.

High School: Played high school ball at Lawrence high school under head coach Clint Bowen … Led the team with 2.0 sacks in 2022 … Played in 10 games with 47 total tackles as a senior … Also played basketball and track and field for the Lions … Played at the same high school as current Jayhawks Devin Neal, Cole Mondi and Grant Glasgow.

Jaydon Brittingham

Defensive End / 6’3” / 235 lbs. / Freshman / Lawrence HS / Lawrence, Kan.

High School: Played under head coach Clint Bowen at Lawrence high school … Cousin of Kansas’ Calvin Clements … Also plays basketball for the Lions.