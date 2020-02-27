🥽 Kansas Has Another Record-Setting Day at Big 12 Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kansas swimming and diving had its second straight record-setting day on day two of the Big 12 Championships inside the Aquatic Complex at Mylan Park. KU enters day three in second place with 276 points (the most Kansas has had through two days in program history).

The Jayhawks continued their hot start to the Big 12 Championship by having a total of 17 swimmers and divers qualify for finals in Thursday’s four events. That is the most KU has had qualify for finals on the second day in the team’s history. This included having 10 Jayhawks make the A-finals in the four events.

Kansas ended its night with 400-medley relay where the Jayhawks set a school record for the second straight day. The foursome of seniors Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Jenny Nusbaum combined with junior Manon Manning and sophomore Kate Steward finished the race in 3:35.96 and took home second place. This is the second time this season that the group has broken the school record in this event after setting it back in November at the Kansas Classic.

Head Coach Clark Campbell’s Thoughts