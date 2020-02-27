🥽 Kansas Has Another Record-Setting Day at Big 12 Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kansas swimming and diving had its second straight record-setting day on day two of the Big 12 Championships inside the Aquatic Complex at Mylan Park. KU enters day three in second place with 276 points (the most Kansas has had through two days in program history).
The Jayhawks continued their hot start to the Big 12 Championship by having a total of 17 swimmers and divers qualify for finals in Thursday’s four events. That is the most KU has had qualify for finals on the second day in the team’s history. This included having 10 Jayhawks make the A-finals in the four events.
Kansas ended its night with 400-medley relay where the Jayhawks set a school record for the second straight day. The foursome of seniors Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Jenny Nusbaum combined with junior Manon Manning and sophomore Kate Steward finished the race in 3:35.96 and took home second place. This is the second time this season that the group has broken the school record in this event after setting it back in November at the Kansas Classic.
Head Coach Clark Campbell’s Thoughts
Diving Results
- Freshman Jiayu Chen claimed silver in the 1-meter dive with a 311.35 total score.
- Senior Peri Charapich placed seventh in the 1-meter dive with a 262.65 final score.
- Freshman Franny Cable won the consolation final in the 1-meter dive with a lifetime best score of 279.20.
Diving Coach Gabe Downey’s Thoughts
Key Race Results
- Jenny Nusbaum claimed second place in the 500-yard freestyle with a final time of 4:47.57.
- Crissie Blomquist finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 4:57.26.
- Kate Steward won silver in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:59.78.
- Dannie Dilsaver claimed bronze in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:00.26.
- Haley Downey finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley with a final time of 2:00.50.
- Paige Riekhof placed seventh in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.31.
- Carly Straight claimed sixth place in the 50-yard freestyle, completing the event in 23.04 seconds.
- Manon Manning finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.14.
- The relay team of Manning, Steward, Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Nusbaum broke the school record in the 400-yard relay, and won silver, finishing in 3:35.96.
Up Next
- Kansas will compete in the third day of the Big 12 Championships on Friday, Feb. 28, with preliminaries scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. (CT) and the finals set for 4:15 p.m. (CT). The Jayhawks will compete in the following events on Friday:
- 3-meter diving
- 100-yard butterfly
- 400-yard IM
- 100-yard breaststroke
- 100-yard backstroke
- 200-yard freestyle relay