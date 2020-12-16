🏀 Kansas Men’s Hoops Schedule Adds Times and Networks

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The remaining games for the 2020-21 Kansas men’s basketball season have taken shape as the Big 12 announced networks and times for upcoming games starting Jan. 2.

Kansas will be featured on two CBS contests – Jan. 9 vs. Oklahoma in Allen Fieldhouse and Feb. 6 at West Virginia, and one ABC broadcast – Feb. 13 at Iowa State.

As previously announced, Kansas will play three ESPN Big Monday contests – Jan. 18 at Baylor, Feb. 8 vs. Oklahoma State and Feb. 22 at Texas.

KU will play four games on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with tip times to be determined. The schedule, and any updates, can be found here via KUAthletics.com.