🏊‍♀️ Kansas Outlasts Illinois in Saturday Dual Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving team picked up their second-consecutive win of the season, beating Illinois 169-131 in a Saturday afternoon dual meet at Robinson Natatorium.

The Jayhawks compiled eight individual wins and a victory in the 200-yard medley relay on their way to a win against Illinois, sweeping both the one-meter and three-meter diving events as well.

“Our team came out with a lot of energy and set the tone with a win in the first relay,” said head coach Clark Campbell. “I thought Claudia Dougan and Ryan Johnston performed really well in their races. Amelie Lessing also had a really good 200 fly, which gave us momentum going into the break.”

Prior to the action in the pool, the day kicked off with a ceremony honoring seniors Taylor Conley, Claudia Dougan, Lauren Gryboski, Emma Walker and Ellie Wehrmann.

The 200-yard medley relay was the opening event, which was won by Team A with a time of 1:43.82. Lezli Sisung, Ryan Johnston, Lydia Lafferty and Caroline Blake made up the winning team.

Dougan was next to pace the Jayhawks, winning the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 1:54.07. This was one of two wins for the senior from Apple Valley, Minnesota, as she also claimed first in the 100-yard freestyle.

Johnston, a freshman from Denver, Colorado, picked up her second win as a Jayhawk in the 100-yard breaststroke. Johnston posted a time of 1:03.64 to win the event for a second-consecutive meet.

Next was the 200-yard butterfly, where super-senior Amelie Lessing raced a time of 2:05.30 for her first individual victory of the season. Kansas would then go on to win the next two races, with Blake winning the 50-yard freestyle (24.10) and Dougan winning the 100-yard freestyle (52.53).

The action shifted over to the divers, as Kansas and Illinois battled it out in the one-meter diving event. Freshman Shiyun Lai picked up her second collegiate victory, scoring 272.63 points on her way to earning a one-meter NCAA zone cut diving spot. Sophomore Gabriela San Juan Carmona finished second (269.25) and sophomore Lize van Leeuwen finished third (262.05). Carmona also earned a one-meter NCAA zone cut diving spot.

“Our divers placed in the top-three on the one-meter which really helped the energy,” said Campbell. “It was two teams slugging it out, so I’m really proud of the team.”

Sophomore Lydia Lafferty was next to join the win column, placing first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.99.

The three-meter diving event took place next, where Leeuwen placed first earning 309.75 points. Carmona placed fourth in the event with a score of 283.35. Leeuwen and Carmona both earned a three-meter NCAA zone cut diving spot with their respected scores.

“We have a short week to get a few days of good training in,” Campbell added. “We have a lot of race opportunities coming up and I was really proud of how we took advantage of them today.”

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will compete next against Lindenwood and South Dakota in the Kansas Double Dual, Oct. 20-21, hosted by Kansas at Robinson Natatorium.