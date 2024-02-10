🏊♀️ Kansas Outlasts Iowa State in Regular Season Finale
AMES, Iowa – The Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving team closed out their regular season on Saturday with a 186.5-126.5 win over Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State, accumulating five first-place finishes in the dual meet at Beyer Pool.
The second and final day of competition kicked off with the 100-yard freestyle, where Keyla Brown (52.79) placed second and Claudia Dougan (53.28) finished third. The 200-yard backstroke followed and Bradie Ward found a second-place finish, racing a time of 2:04.89.
Kansas then turned up the heat, sweeping the top three podium spots in the 200-yard breaststroke led by a first-place finish from Ryan Johnston (2:20.17). Aidan Howze followed closely in second (2:20.23) and Molly Robinson (2:21.99) rounded out the Jayhawks in third.
Hailey Farrell was next to place for Kansas, finishing third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:03.18. Another podium sweep took suit for the Jayhawks in the 100-yard butterfly, led by a first-place finish from Mia Waldron (56.37), a second-place finish by Lydia Lafferty (56.48) and a third-place notch for Amelie Lessing (56.51).
"We started a bit slow today but we found our mojo midway through the session after the second event. We had a very solid meet ahead of the championship season and now it’s time to sharpen up to race fast and dive well."Head Coach Clark Campbell
The action turned over to the divers, who competed in the three-meter event after taking first in the team diving event on Friday. The Kansas divers were led by none other than Shiyun Lai, totaling 346.35 points for the win after claiming first in the one-meter diving event on Friday. Gabriela San Juan Carmona picked up a second-place finish with 341.18 points and Lize van Leeuwen closed out the event in fourth place with 313.95 points.
The 200-yard individual medley was next up for the swimmers as the Cyclones claimed the top two spots, rounded out by a third-place finish from Farrell with a time of 2:08.48. The dual meet wrapped up with the 400-yard freestyle relay, which came down to the wire and resulted in a win for Kansas, racing a time of 3:28.46. The first-place relay team was made up of Dougan, Caroline Blake, Brown and Ellie Howe.
UP NEXT
Kansas will turn their attention to the 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia, from Feb. 27-March 2 at the Mylan Aquatic Center. All events will be streamed on Big 12 NOW through ESPN+.