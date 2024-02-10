🏊‍♀️ Kansas Outlasts Iowa State in Regular Season Finale

AMES, Iowa – The Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving team closed out their regular season on Saturday with a 186.5-126.5 win over Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State, accumulating five first-place finishes in the dual meet at Beyer Pool.

The second and final day of competition kicked off with the 100-yard freestyle, where Keyla Brown (52.79) placed second and Claudia Dougan (53.28) finished third. The 200-yard backstroke followed and Bradie Ward found a second-place finish, racing a time of 2:04.89.

Kansas then turned up the heat, sweeping the top three podium spots in the 200-yard breaststroke led by a first-place finish from Ryan Johnston (2:20.17). Aidan Howze followed closely in second (2:20.23) and Molly Robinson (2:21.99) rounded out the Jayhawks in third.

Hailey Farrell was next to place for Kansas, finishing third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:03.18. Another podium sweep took suit for the Jayhawks in the 100-yard butterfly, led by a first-place finish from Mia Waldron (56.37), a second-place finish by Lydia Lafferty (56.48) and a third-place notch for Amelie Lessing (56.51).