🏊‍♀️ Kansas Dominates Rockhurst to Close Out Fall Campaign

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Saturday marked the fifth home meet for the Kansas swimming and diving team as they defeated Rockhurst in dominant fashion on Saturday at Robinson Natatorium, 177-62.

Kansas started the meet off on the right foot with five consecutive first-place finishes. The relay team of Bradie Ward, Lezli Sisung, Molly Robinson, and Keyla Brown won the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:42.63.

Shortly after that, Kansas would continue to cruise as freshman Gracyn O’Mara took first in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:24.37), senior Claudia Dougan took first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.91), Ward took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.78 seconds, and senior Emma Walker finished in first with a time of 1:04.91 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Kansas would continue to rack up the first-place finishes throughout the meet as super-senior Amelie Lessing claimed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.61 seconds. After that, Dougan grabbed her second first-place finish of the day with a 51.10 time in the 100-yard freestyle. Sisung also picked up another first-place finish as she clocked a 2:02.79 in the 200-yard backstroke.

Later in the meet, another Jayhawk would collect her second first-place finish of the day as Walker claimed first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:19.95. Sophomore Lydia Lafferty claimed first in the 100 yard butterfly, finishing with a time of 55.57.