🏊‍♀️ Kansas Recognized as CSCAA Scholar All-America Team for 40th-Consecutive Semester

The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team was named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Associating of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team, the organization announced on Monday, marking Kansas’ 40th-consecutive semester earning the honor.

The Jayhawks posted a team GPA of 3.70 to earn the All-America team honors, which ranked as the highest GPA in the Big 12 Conference and tied for ninth among Division I schools. In total, 731 teams from 441 institutions received the honor.

“Coach Campbell is a dedicated coach and member of the CSCAA board. We are excited to honor his team with this great achievement,” CSCAA Executive Director Samantha Barany said of Kansas.

Kansas swimming and diving has been recognized by the organization for the 40th-consecutive semester, while the Jayhawks have held a GPA of 3.60 or higher for nine-straight semesters.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.