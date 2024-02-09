🏊‍♀️ Kansas Strong in First Day at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Friday marked the start of the Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving team’s two-day dual meet against Iowa State, representing the first day of competition with a 102.5-62.5 lead over their conference foe inside of Beyer Pool.

On the diving end of the pool, freshman sensation Shiyun Lai gave the Jayhawks its first of seven total wins on the night with a first-place victory in the one-meter diving event with a score of 316.58. In Kansas’ first team diving event of the season, the trio of Lai, Lize van Leeuwen and Gabriela San Juan Carmona trumped the Cyclones 324.15-281.63

Kansas would then keep their winning streak going as the relay team of Ryan Johnston, Lydia Lafferty, Lezli Sisung and Caroline Blake earned the top spot with a time of 1:44.10 in the 200-yard medley relay. Freshman Gracyn O’Mara then grabbed a second-place finish in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:29.93. Eleni Kotzamanis finished second (1:53.89) and Claudia Dougan finished third (1:54.50) in the 200-yard freestyle.