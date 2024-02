🏊‍♀️ Kansas Strong in First Day at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Friday marked the start of the Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving team’s two-day dual meet against Iowa State, representing the first day of competition with a 102.5-62.5 lead over their conference foe inside of Beyer Pool.Β Β

On the diving end of the pool, freshman sensation Shiyun Lai gave the Jayhawks its first of seven total wins on the night with a first-place victory in the one-meter diving event with a score of 316.58. In Kansas’ first team diving event of the season, the trio of Lai, Lize van Leeuwen and Gabriela San Juan Carmona trumped the Cyclones 324.15-281.63

Kansas would then keep their winning streak going as the relay team of Ryan Johnston, Lydia Lafferty, Lezli Sisung and Caroline Blake earned the top spot with a time of 1:44.10 in the 200-yard medley relay. Freshman Gracyn O’Mara then grabbed a second-place finish in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:29.93. Eleni Kotzamanis finished second (1:53.89) and Claudia Dougan finished third (1:54.50) in the 200-yard freestyle.