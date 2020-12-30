🏊‍♀️ Kansas Swim & Dive Introduces All-Decade Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Over the past several weeks, the Kansas women’s swimming and diving team has unveiled 14 members of the All-Decade team. All members were selected by the Jayhawk coaching staff and represents numerous All-Americans, Conference Champions and more.

In addition to the 14 All-Decade team members, 14 more Jayhawks were named Honorable Mention, due to their significant contributions of the program. Members of the All-Decade team competed at Kansas between 2010-2020, while current members of the team were not eligible.

Here is a full list of the Kansas swimming and diving All-Decade Team:

All-Decade Team

Chelsie Miller

Yuldoz Kuchkarova

Iulia Kuzhil

Jenny Nusbaum

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner

Haley Downey

Carly Straight

Stephanie Payne

Morgan Sharp

Alison Lusk

Bryce Hind

Joy Bunting

Vicky Xu

Christy Cash

Honorable Mention

Libby Walker

Lydia Pocisk

Pia Pavlic

Madison Straight

Haley Bishop

Alison Moffit

Sammie Schurig

Haley Molden

Taylor Sieperda

Sveta Golovchun

Rebecca Swank

Brooke Brull

Nadia Khechfe

Peri Charapich