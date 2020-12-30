🏊♀️ Kansas Swim & Dive Introduces All-Decade Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Over the past several weeks, the Kansas women’s swimming and diving team has unveiled 14 members of the All-Decade team. All members were selected by the Jayhawk coaching staff and represents numerous All-Americans, Conference Champions and more.
In addition to the 14 All-Decade team members, 14 more Jayhawks were named Honorable Mention, due to their significant contributions of the program. Members of the All-Decade team competed at Kansas between 2010-2020, while current members of the team were not eligible.
Here is a full list of the Kansas swimming and diving All-Decade Team:
All-Decade Team
Chelsie Miller
Yuldoz Kuchkarova
Iulia Kuzhil
Jenny Nusbaum
Elizabeth Amato-Hanner
Haley Downey
Carly Straight
Stephanie Payne
Morgan Sharp
Alison Lusk
Bryce Hind
Joy Bunting
Vicky Xu
Christy Cash
Honorable Mention
Libby Walker
Lydia Pocisk
Pia Pavlic
Madison Straight
Haley Bishop
Alison Moffit
Sammie Schurig
Haley Molden
Taylor Sieperda
Sveta Golovchun
Rebecca Swank
Brooke Brull
Nadia Khechfe
Peri Charapich