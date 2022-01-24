🏊‍♀️ Kansas Swim & Dive Named CSCAA Scholar All-American Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming and diving teams were named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American team, recording a Big 12 high fall semester GPA of 3.72.

The Jayhawks posted a team GPA of 3.72 to earn the All-America Honors, which ranked as the highest GPA in the Big 12 Conference and sixth in the NCAA. In total, 728 teams from 450 colleges and universities earned the honor.

Kansas swimming and diving has been recognized by the organization for the 39th-consecutive semester, while the Jayhawks have held a GPA of 3.60 or higher for eight-straight semesters.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.