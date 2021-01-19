🏊‍♀️ Kansas Swimming & Diving Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the fall 2020 semester the CSCAA announced on Tuesday.

Kansas swimming and diving has been recognized by the organization for the 37th-consecutive semester.

“Each year one of our team goals is earning Academic All-America status. With the hard work by our student-athletes and Laura Jacobsen, not only attained our team goal, but finished in the Top-10 among NCAA I programs. Our staff and department are extremely proud of their academic work,” Head coach Clark Campbell said.

The Jayhawks finished with a 3.79 overall Grade Point Average (GPA) for the fall semester. KU is one of 450 total schools to receive the award for the fall semester.

To be selected as a CSCAA Scholar All-America team, programs must have achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher over the course of the semester.

Kansas’ GPA is the sixth-straight semester achieving a 3.60 GPA or higher.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.