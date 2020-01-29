📚 Kansas Swimming & Diving Selected to CSCAA Scholar All-America Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the fall 2019 semester the CSCAA announced on Wednesday. This marks the 35th-consecutive semester that the Jayhawks have been recognized by the organization.
KU finished the fall semester with a department leading 3.64 team grade point average (GPA), which ranked 18th nationally amongst Division I women’s programs, and first in the Big 12 Conference with Iowa State the next closest at 3.56.
To be selected as a CSCAA Scholar All-America team, programs must have achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher over the course of the semester.
Kansas’ GPA is the fourth-straight semester achieving a 3.60 GPA-or-higher as a team.
"This is the 35th semester in a row that we have been Academic All American and it is such a huge testament to our team and to our Academic Advisor, Laura Jacobsen. She has been a part of this for all 35 semesters and she really pushes the team hard in the classroom to make sure that they are all getting their work done and that they are doing it at a very high level. Obtaining this is one of our team goals each and every semester and we had a really good performance in the classroom. We had 10 4.0s and I am really excited about how the team performed in the fall. "Head Coach Clark Campbell
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the CSCAA – the first organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.