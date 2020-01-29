📚 Kansas Swimming & Diving Selected to CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the fall 2019 semester the CSCAA announced on Wednesday. This marks the 35th-consecutive semester that the Jayhawks have been recognized by the organization.

KU finished the fall semester with a department leading 3.64 team grade point average (GPA), which ranked 18th nationally amongst Division I women’s programs, and first in the Big 12 Conference with Iowa State the next closest at 3.56.

To be selected as a CSCAA Scholar All-America team, programs must have achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher over the course of the semester.

Kansas’ GPA is the fourth-straight semester achieving a 3.60 GPA-or-higher as a team.