🏊‍♀️ Kansas Swimming to Host Swim Camp June 5-9

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Swimming head coach Clark Campbell announced its 2022 swim camp on Thursday, which will take place June 5-9 at Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The five-day camp, which are led by the KU swimming coaching staff, will provide professional instruction and coaching, including training sessions on technique, training and skills starts and turns.

The Jayhawk Swim Camp is open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

For more information on the Jayhawk Swim Camp, or to sign-up click here.