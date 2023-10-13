🏊‍♀️ Kansas to Host Illinois for Dual Meet on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. ­­– Kansas women’s swimming and diving is back in action this Saturday, Oct. 14, hosting their second-straight home meet with a dual against Illinois, beginning at 12 p.m. CT at Robinson Natatorium.

Prior to the action on Saturday, Kansas will honor its five seniors for Senior Day. Kansas’ seniors include Taylor Conley, Claudia Dougan, Lauren Gryboski, Emma Walker and Ellie Wehrmann.

Kansas welcomes the Fighting Illini after a 692-point first-place finish in the Sunflower Showdown, beating Barton Community College, Sterling College and the University of Saint Mary. Kansas won nine individual events at the race, including a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay. Freshman Shiyun Lai won the one-meter diving competition with 274.50 points.