🏊♀️ Kansas to Host Illinois for Dual Meet on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s swimming and diving is back in action this Saturday, Oct. 14, hosting their second-straight home meet with a dual against Illinois, beginning at 12 p.m. CT at Robinson Natatorium.
Prior to the action on Saturday, Kansas will honor its five seniors for Senior Day. Kansas’ seniors include Taylor Conley, Claudia Dougan, Lauren Gryboski, Emma Walker and Ellie Wehrmann.
Kansas welcomes the Fighting Illini after a 692-point first-place finish in the Sunflower Showdown, beating Barton Community College, Sterling College and the University of Saint Mary. Kansas won nine individual events at the race, including a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay. Freshman Shiyun Lai won the one-meter diving competition with 274.50 points.
"The team is really excited for our first dual meet. Dual meets in college are one of the important pieces of competition to see where you're at as a team. Illinois is much improved, they have a new coach who has done a wonderful job of bringing in new talent. We're going to have our work cut out for us, but we really look forward to the opportunity to race them."Head Coach Clark Campbell
Illinois held an intrasquad meet last Saturday, making this dual the first outside competition they’ll see this season.
Admission is free for all fans who wish to attend. Fans can follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Swimming and Diving Twitter account.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Saturday (12:00 p.m.)
200 Medley Relay
1000 Freestyle
200 Freestyle
100 Backstroke
100 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
50 Freestyle
1m Dive Begins
100 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
200 Breaststroke
500 Freestyle
100 Butterfly
3m Dive Begins
200 IM
400 Freestyle Relay