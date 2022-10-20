🏊♀️ Kansas to Host South Dakota and Lindenwood in a Double-Dual
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s swimming and diving will continue its Fall season by hosting South Dakota and Lindenwood for the Kansas Double Dual Oct. 21-22 at Robinson Natatorium.
Kansas will begin action on Friday at 5 p.m. CT, facing off against South Dakota, before continuing the dual on Saturday against Lindenwood, beginning at 11 a.m. Prior to the action on Saturday, Kansas will honor its five seniors for Senior Day. Kansas’ five seniors includes Mackenzie Bravence, Keyla Brown, Amanda Fingerut, Amelie Lessing and Autumn Looney.
The Kansas Double Dual is the first dual meet of the season for Kansas but second meet of the season, after the Jayhawks won in dominating fashion at the Sunflower Showdown against Barton County Community College, St. Mary and Sterling College on Sept. 30.
"The team is looking forward to our first meet on campus for the season. We have been working hard and are looking forward to competing against the well coached teams of Lindenwood and South Dakota."Head Coach Clark Campbell
During the 2021-22 season, Kansas went 1-0 in double duals, with their only dual coming at the 2021 Kansas Double Dual, defeating South Dakota, 269-82, and Missouri State, 228.5-118.5.
Following the weekend’s Double Dual, Kansas will host Nebraska at the Robinson Natatorium on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. CT.