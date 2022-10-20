🏊‍♀️ Kansas to Host South Dakota and Lindenwood in a Double-Dual

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s swimming and diving will continue its Fall season by hosting South Dakota and Lindenwood for the Kansas Double Dual Oct. 21-22 at Robinson Natatorium.

Kansas will begin action on Friday at 5 p.m. CT, facing off against South Dakota, before continuing the dual on Saturday against Lindenwood, beginning at 11 a.m. Prior to the action on Saturday, Kansas will honor its five seniors for Senior Day. Kansas’ five seniors includes Mackenzie Bravence, Keyla Brown, Amanda Fingerut, Amelie Lessing and Autumn Looney.

The Kansas Double Dual is the first dual meet of the season for Kansas but second meet of the season, after the Jayhawks won in dominating fashion at the Sunflower Showdown against Barton County Community College, St. Mary and Sterling College on Sept. 30.