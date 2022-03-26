🏀 Kansas to Meet Miami in NCAA Tournament Elite 8 on Sunday

CHICAGO – Playing in its 25th NCAA Tournament Elite 8, No. 1 seeded Kansas (31-6) will meet No. 10 seeded Miami (26-10) on Sunday, March 27 at 1:20 p.m. (Central) at the United Center in Chicago. The game will be broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play), Dan Bonner (Analyst), Reggie Miller (Analyst) and Dana Jacobson (Reporter) on the call.

With its 66-61 win over No. 4 seeded Providence in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history with 2,354 wins.

In the Sweet 16 matchup against Providence, Kansas was led by a season-high scoring effort from super-senior Remy Martin, who record 23 points, his third-straight game in double-figures. Redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson recorded his second-straight double-double, scoring 16 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

Miami advanced to its first-ever Elite 8 with a 70-56 victory over No. 11 seeded Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Miami is led by a duo of scorers, Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.8 points per game, and Isaiah Wong, averaging 15.3 points per game.

Kansas is led by Naismith Player of the Year finalist, Ochai Agbaji, who averages 18.9 points per game, while shooting 39.3 percent beyond the arc, both of which are Big 12 bests. Super-senior Remy Martin has provided a boost during the tournament, scoring in double-figures in all three tournament games, including a season-high 23 points in Kansas’ Sweet Sixteen win against Providence.

Miami averages 74.6 points per game, while holding opponents to 70.2. The Hurricanes finished their ACC schedule with a 14-5 conference record, before defeating No. 7 seeded USC (68-66), No. 2 seeded Auburn (79-61) and No. 11 seeded Iowa State (70-56) in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is 15-10 in Elite 8 games all-time, including 3-5 under head coach Bill Self, beginning in 2004. The Jayhawks most recently advanced to the Elite Eight in 2018, where Kansas defeated Duke in an overtime thriller, 85-81. Self is 52-21 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including 43-16 in his 19 seasons at Kansas.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and Hurricanes will be the fifth meeting between the two schools in the series history, with Kansas holding the advantage at 3-1.

Up Next

Should Kansas come out on top against Miami, the Jayhawks would advance to their 16th all-time Final Four appearance. The Jayhawk would face the winner of the South Region final between No. 5 seeded Houston and No. 2 seeded Villanova on Saturday, April 2 in New Orleans.