🏀 Kansas to Play at Creighton in 2024 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will play at Creighton on Dec. 4 in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, the two conferences announced Thursday. The Big 12-BIG EAST Battle is a men’s basketball non-conference scheduling alliance, which is in its sixth year.

Each conference has added member schools since the start of the original agreement. The Battle will include 11 matchups for the second straight season. The BIG EAST will host six games in 2024-25 while the Big 12 will host five. The 2024 matchups will feature seven teams ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2023-24 season, including defending national champion Connecticut. Five of the 11 participant teams made it to the Sweet 16 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas leads the overall series with Creighton, 11-6, and the Jayhawks have won the past six meetings. The two teams last met March 19, 2022 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, a KU 79-72 win en route to the 2022 NCAA National title.

The Battle matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is FOX Sports for the BIG EAST and ESPN for the Big 12.

Game times and television networks will be announced when available.

Kansas is 4-1 in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle. Last season, Kansas defeated UConn, 69-65, on Dec. 1, 2023, in Allen Fieldhouse. The previous season, the Jayhawks defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, on Dec. 1, 2022, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU won at St. John’s, 95-75, in 2021 and defeated Creighton, 73-72, in 2020 in Lawrence. Kansas’ sole loss in the battle was at Villanova, 56-55, in 2019.

2024 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Schedule

Dec. 3 – Cincinnati at Villanova; BYU at Providence

Dec. 4 – KANSAS AT CREIGHTON; Baylor at Connecticut; DePaul at Texas Tech; Marquette at Iowa State

Dec. 6 – Georgetown at West Virginia; Xavier at TCU

Dec. 7 – Kansas State at St. John’s; Butler at Houston

Dec. 8 – Oklahoma State at Seton Hall