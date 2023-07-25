🏀 Kansas to Play Chaminade in Maui Jim Maui Invitational Opener

2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Bracket

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will face Chaminade in the opening round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Nov. 20, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, as the event released its bracket Tuesday. The Jayhawks and Silverswords will play at 8 p.m. (Central) on ESPNU. This marks the third straight Maui Invitational Kansas has been considered the top seed for the event and will open against Chaminade.

Kansas will face either Marquette or UCLA in the second-round game on Nov. 21, either at 9:30 p.m. (Central) on ESPN or 4 p.m. (Central) on ESPN2. The third game of the event will be played on Nov. 22, and KU will play either Gonzaga. Purdue, Syracuse or Tennessee all of which are on the other side of the bracket. All Maui Invitational contests will air on the ESPN family of networks.

Kansas is 17-6 all-time in the Maui Invitational, including 15-6 in games played in the Lahaina Civic Center. The Jayhawks have won their last six games in the venue dating back to the 2011 championship game.

KU has won the event three times, including each of its last two trips to the event in 2015 and 2019. Kansas also won the 1996 Maui Invitational. KU will be making is fifth appearance in the Maui Invitational under head coach Bill Self.

KU is 4-0 against Chaminade with all four meetings coming in the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks last faced the Silverswords in the opening round of the 2019 Maui Invitational, a KU 93-63 win. Kansas went on to win the 2019 Maui title defeating BYU in the semifinals and Dayton in the championship game. In 2015 KU defeated Chaminade, 123-72, and won the title after defeating UCLA in the semifinals and Vanderbilt in the championship game. UCLA is the only other team in the 2023 field Kansas has faced in Maui, and the Jayhawks are 2-0 versus the Bruins in the event.

In KU’s 1988 NCAA National Championship season, the Jayhawks placed fourth in the event, going 1-2. Kansas won the 1996 Maui Invitational, defeating LSU, California and Virginia. Raef LaFrentz was named the MVP. In 2001, KU finished third in the event with a 2-1 record. Drew Gooden was a member of the all-tournament team and was the first Jayhawk on the Maui Invitational all-tourney list, which began in 2000.

In 2005, the Jayhawks placed seventh, losing to Arizona and Arkansas before defeating Chaminade.

In 2011, KU finished runner-up, defeating Georgetown and UCLA before falling to Duke in the title game. Jayhawk Thomas Robinson was named to the 2011 Maui All-Tournament Team. Later that season KU would advance to the Final Four, finishing runner-up.

In 2015, Kansas won the event with victories over Chaminade, UCLA and Vanderbilt. KU’s Wayne Selden Jr. and Frank Mason III were named co-MVPs, and were joined on the all-tournament team by Perry Ellis.

In 2019, Kansas posted wins against Chaminade and BYU and had an epic overtime victory against Dayton to win the Maui Invitational. Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson were named co-MVPs of the 2019 Maui Invitational. The 2019-20 season ended prior to the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 and KU finished No. 1 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches’ final polls for that season.

Kansas in the Maui Invitational

2019-20 Season/1st Place of Eight

11-25-19, Chaminade, W, 93-63

11-26-19, BYU, W, 71-56

11-27-19, Dayton, W, 90-84 (OT)

2015-16 Season/1st Place of Eight

11-13-15, Northern Colorado, W, 109-72 (at Lawrence, Kan.)

11-23-15, Chaminade, W, 123-72

11-24-15, UCLA, W, 92-73

11-25-15, Vanderbilt, W, 70-63

2011-12 Season/2nd Place of Eight

11-11-11, Towson, W, 100-54 (at Lawrence, Kan.)

11-21-11, Georgetown, W, 67-63

11-22-11, UCLA, W, 72-56

11-23-11, Duke, L, 61-68

2005-06 Season/7th Place of Eight

11-21-05, Arizona, L, 49-61

11-22-05, Arkansas, L, 64-65

11-23-05, Chaminade, W, 102-54

2001-02 Season/3rd Place of Eight

11-19-01, Ball State, L, 91-93

11-20-01, Houston, W, 95-78

11-21-01, Seton Hall, W, 80-62

1996-97 Season/1st Place of Eight

11-25-96, LSU, W, 82-53

11-26-96, California, W, 85-67

11-27-96, Virginia, W, 80-63

1987-88 Season/4th Place of Eight

11-27-87, Chaminade, W, 89-62

11-28-87, Iowa, L, 81-100

11-29-87, Illinois, L, 75-81