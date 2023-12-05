🏀 Kansas to Retire Two Jerseys in 2023-24 Beginning with Thomas Robinson, Dec. 9

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will retire two jerseys during upcoming home games starting with Thomas Robinson Dec. 9 when the Jayhawks take on Missouri. KU will also retire Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bill “Skinny” Johnson on Jan. 22 when Kansas hosts Cincinnati.

Robinson was named Consensus All-America First Team in 2012, having led Kansas to the Final Four and the NCAA title game. In 2012, the Washington, D.C., forward was the ESPN.com National Player of the Year, the Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team. Robinson was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2012 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region and named to the 2012 Final Four All-Tournament Team.

In 2011-12, Robinson set the Kansas single-season double-doubles record with 27, achieving the feat in 69.2 percent (27-of-39) of games played his junior year. His 463 rebounds in 2011-12 are second most in school history for a single season, trailing only KU legend Wilt Chamberlain’s 510 in 1956-57. Additionally, Robinson’s 692 points in 2011-12 are ninth on the KU single-season list. Career-wise at KU, Robinson ranks 56th in career scoring with 1,026 points, and 15th in all-time rebounds at 763.

In his three seasons at KU, Robinson won three Big 12 regular-season titles, two Big 12 Tournaments, advanced to two NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and one Final Four. Additionally, KU went 50-1 in Allen Fieldhouse during his career, posting undefeated records in the venue in 2009-10 (18-0) and 2011-12 (16-0).