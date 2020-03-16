🏀 Jayhawks Finish No. 1 in Coaches’ Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second time in program history, the Kansas men’s basketball team has finished the season No. 1 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll as the Jayhawks were top-ranked in the final poll of the 2019-20 campaign. KU was also the top-ranked team following its 2008 NCAA National Championship.

Traditionally, the Coaches’ Poll is released following the NCAA Tournament but with this year’s global pandemic and the event being canceled, the poll was released March 16. Kansas received 29 of a possible 32 first-place votes and outdistanced No. 2 Gonzaga, 795-760, in the cumulative votes.

The Coaches’ Poll began in 1989-90 and Kansas has been ranked in 562 polls, including 318 under head coach Bill Self. KU has been in the poll each of the last 228 consecutive weeks which is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I.

Kansas’ No. 1 ranking marks the 66th time the Jayhawks have been ranked atop in the Coaches’ Poll, including 35 under Self. KU was ranked No. 1 the final four weeks, five times total, of the 2019-20 season.