🏀 Kurtis Townsend To Be Inducted into A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball assistant coach Kurtis Townsend is one of six named to the Class of 2024 for the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class, the organization announced March 13. Townsend’s induction marks the second-straight season a KU assistant coach has earned the honor. Norm Roberts was a Class of 2023 inductee.

The Class of 2024 will be inducted into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina during the Symposium’s Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast from 7:30 am – 9:30 am ET at the Hilton University Place Hotel. In 2019, A STEP UP, Inc. became the first to exclusively recognize NCAA men and women ‘assistant’ basketball college coaches with the distinction of the Hall of Fame honor.

Townsend joined the Kansas staff in the summer of 2004 and at 20 seasons, he is the longest tenured assistant coach in Kansas men’s basketball history. Since his arrival in Lawrence, Townsend has been a part of the KU program which has won two national championships, reached three NCAA Tournament title games, three Final Fours, seven NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and nine NCAA Sweet 16s. KU has won an NCAA record-tying 13-consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles (2005-17), 16 overall, and eight conference tournament crowns with Townsend on the sidelines. Also while at Kansas, Townsend has coached 13 NBA Draft Lottery selections, more than 30 overall NBA draftees and 69 All-Big 12 Jayhawks.

Townsend joined the Jayhawk staff after serving as an assistant under Perry Clark at the University of Miami for one season. He also served as an assistant at Southern California, Michigan, California and Eastern Kentucky.

Townsend began his coaching career at the high school level in his hometown of San Jose, California, having served as an assistant coach at Leland (1984-87) and Del Mar (1987-89). He then became head coach at Leigh (1989-91). From there, Townsend was head coach at Willow Glen High School (1991-93) where his team made it to the sectional finals two-straight years.

Townsend played point guard at Western Kentucky for two seasons (1978-80). He spent the 1981 season in the CBA for the Montana Golden Nuggets and earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation from Western Kentucky in 1982.

Prior to transferring to Western Kentucky, Townsend played two seasons at Menlo (California) Junior College where he earned first-team all-state and All-America honorable mention honors in 1978.

About A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame

The A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Selection Committee consists of various Board Members as well a respected coach representing each NCAA Division I, II, and III. Selection criteria included: respect among colleagues for high moral character and integrity made significant contributions to the game and/or teams coached, must be a current College Basketball Assistant Coach or Retired as a College Basketball Assistant Coach who has been a part of winning Championship caliber programs.