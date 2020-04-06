Open Search
#KUTopMoments: Jayhawks Top Ninth-Ranked Kansas State in 2010 Big 12 Championship

Behind All-American guard Sherron Collins, Kansas won the 2010 Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The top-ranked Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech, 80-68, in the quarterfinals, 23rd-ranked Texas A&M, 79-66, in the semifinals, and ninth-ranked Kansas State, 72-64, in the title game.

Collins led KU in scoring in the quarters and semis, including a 26-point performance against Texas A&M. He was named the event’s Most Outstanding Player and was joined on the all-tournament team by junior Cole Aldrich. The center led KU in rebounds in all three contests, including 18 in the quarterfinals against Texas Tech.

