🏀 Labaron Philon Signs to Play at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Guard Labaron Philon has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Kansas, KU coach Bill Self announced today. Philon will be a freshman for the 2024-25 season.

“When I had a chance to watch and study Labaron, I saw exactly what coach (Jeremy) Case has been telling me all along. He’s athletic. He has vision. He has handles,” Self said. “He can play some point, but can also score. He is very underrated. Coach Case deserves the credit for the recruitment of Labaron. He has stayed in close contact with him and his family for a couple years now.”

Philon (6-foot-4, 177 pounds) is a four-star guard who is currently playing at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. The Mobile, Alabama native has good size and has the ability to score the basketball in a number of ways as well as makes plays for his teammates. Additionally, Philon has been described as an elite ballhandler with good length and competes like no other on both ends of the floor.

Prior to Link Academy, Philon played at Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama where he averaged 35.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game in 2022-23. He hit 52 percent of his shots, including 34 percent from three-point range and 82 percent of his free throws. Philon had 51 points in one game. He scored 2,334 career points in three seasons at Baker High School.

Philon is ranked No. 27 in the recruiting class of 2024 by 247Sports.com and No. 35 by ESPN.com.