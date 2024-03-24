🏊‍♀️ Lai Earns a Pair of All-American Honors, Kansas Finishes 32nd at NCAA Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – Kansas diver Shiyun Lai capped off a stellar freshman season for the Jayhawks after receiving Honorable Mention All-American honors in both the one and three-meter diving events at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Athens, Georgia this weekend.

The Jayhawks were represented by Lai in the four-day event hosted at the Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium at the University of Georgia. Kansas placed 32nd at the event, finishing second of the six participating Big 12 programs and outscoring 37 different schools thanks to Lai’s 6.0 points.

Lai began her NCAA Championship debut on Thursday, March 21 in the 1m diving event. Lai dove her way into the consolation final of the event after totaling a score of 270.90 in the prelims. Lai finished sixth in the consolation portion for a nation-wide 14th-place finish with 280.25 points.

And she’s just a freshman 🤯 Shiyun Lai earns Honorable Mention All-American honors for her 14th-place finish in the 2024 NCAA Championship 1m Dive!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/MsuBSTkxe8 — Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) March 22, 2024

Lai returned to the boards on Friday, March 22 for the 3m diving event and once again earned her way into the consolation final after scoring 291.75 points in the prelims. Lai finished sixth in the 3m consolation final with 281.95 points, marking yet another 14th-place finish.

2 NCAA events. 2 All-American honors. Shiyun Lai is the real deal 🙌 Lai totaled 281.95 points in the 3m Dive on Friday, finishing 14th in the nation and earning her second All-American recognition of the Championship!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/Bx3TOHSRGL — Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) March 23, 2024

A native of Guangdong Province, China, Lai earned two Honorable Mention All-American honors for her performance in the two events. Lai became the first Kansas freshman in program history to be recognized as an All-American at the NCAA Championships.