🏊‍♀️ Lai Earns Third Big 12 Diver of the Week Honor

IRVING, Texas –For the third time this season, Kansas freshman Shiyun Lai has been selected as the Big 12 Diver of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. Lai earned the award after winning both the one-meter and three-meter diving events in Kansas’ 186.5-126.5 win at Iowa State Feb. 9-10.

A native of Guangdong Province, China, Lai kicked off the Iowa State dual winning the one-meter dive, topping a field of 10 divers with a score of 316.57. Lai returned to the board and posted a monster score of 346.35 in the three-meter event, again finishing first over 10 other divers. In just her first year at Kansas, Lai has compiled 10 individual first-place finishes in 2023-24.

Earlier this season, Lai won the Big 12 Diver of the Week on Nov. 8 and Nov. 23.