🏊♀️ Lai Earns Third Big 12 Diver of the Week Honor
IRVING, Texas –For the third time this season, Kansas freshman Shiyun Lai has been selected as the Big 12 Diver of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. Lai earned the award after winning both the one-meter and three-meter diving events in Kansas’ 186.5-126.5 win at Iowa State Feb. 9-10.
A native of Guangdong Province, China, Lai kicked off the Iowa State dual winning the one-meter dive, topping a field of 10 divers with a score of 316.57. Lai returned to the board and posted a monster score of 346.35 in the three-meter event, again finishing first over 10 other divers. In just her first year at Kansas, Lai has compiled 10 individual first-place finishes in 2023-24.
Earlier this season, Lai won the Big 12 Diver of the Week on Nov. 8 and Nov. 23.
"We could not be more proud of Shiyun for her third conference recognition of the year. She continues to improve every day and comes to practice with a hardworking mindset. I am excited for what she will achieve in the postseason."Diving Coach Allen Feng
A full list of the season’s weekly Big 12 Swimming and Diving award winners can be found here.
UP NEXT
After wrapping up the season with a conference win on the road, the Jayhawks will head to Morgantown, West Virginia for the 2024 Big 12 Championships from Feb. 27-March 2 at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. All events will be streamed via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, while fans can also follow along with the official Kansas Swimming and Diving X account.