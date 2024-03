🏊‍♀️ Lai Heads to NCAA Championships After Qualifying for a Pair of Diving Events

HOUSTON – Kansas freshman standout Shiyun Lai qualified for the 2024 NCAA Championships after finishing in the top 11 of the one-meter and three-meter diving events at the Zone Diving Championships.

The 2024 championships are set to take place March 20-23 at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia. The University of Georgia will serve as the host.

Lai qualified for the one-meter and three-meter events and became the first Jayhawk to qualify since former diver Jiayu Chen in 2020, which was later cancelled due to COVID-19. In the one-meter event, Lai compiled 616.75 points and finished fourth. On the three-meter board, Lai totaled 641.20 points and finished sixth.

Lai is a three-time Big 12 Diver of the Week for her freshman season and was recently named Big 12 Newcomer Diver of the Meet at the 2024 Big 12 Championships after claiming first in the three-meter diving final.

Gabriela San Juan Carmona, Lize van Leeuwen and Lauren Gryboski joined Lai and represented Kansas at the Zone Diving Championships, which took place March 11-13 in Houston at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.

All four days of the 2024 NCAA Championships will be streamed live here on NCAA.com. A complete schedule of events is listed below.

2024 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 20

Finals: 200-yard medley relay — all heats of the timed final, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 800-yard freestyle relay — all heats of the timed final, 6:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21

Trials: 500-yard freestyle, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 200-yard individual medley, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 50-yard freestyle, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 1-meter diving, 10 a.m. ET

Finals: 500-yard freestyle, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 200-yard individual medley, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 50-yard freestyle, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 1-meter diving, 6 p.m. ET

Finals:200-yard freestyle relay, 6 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22

Trials: 400-yard individual medley, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 100-yard butterfly, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 200-yard freestyle, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 100-yard breaststroke, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 100-yard backstroke, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 3-meter diving, 10 a.m. ET

Finals: 400-yard individual medley, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 100-yard butterfly, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 200-yard freestyle, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 100-yard breaststroke, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 100-yard backstroke, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 3-meter diving, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 400-yard medley relay, 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23

Trials: 1,650-yard freestyle — All but heat of time finals, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 100-yard freestyle, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 200-yard backstroke, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 200-yard breaststroke, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: 200-yard butterfly, 10 a.m. ET

Trials: Platform diving, 10 a.m. ET

Finals: 1,650-yard freestyle — Last heat of time finals, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 100-yard freestyle, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 200-yard backstroke, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 200-yard breaststroke, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 200-yard butterfly, 6 p.m. ET

Final: Platform diving, 6 p.m. ET

Finals: 400-yard freestyle relay, 6 p.m. ET