🏊‍♀️ Lai Sets School Record, Kansas in Seventh After Three Days of Conference Championships

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Day three concluded for the Jayhawks in the 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Thursday at Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

Freshman diver Shiyun Lai made Kansas school history with a second-place finish in the one-meter dive, scoring 340.45, a first for the program. In the prelims, Lai advanced to the championship final with a fourth-place finish and a score of 323.10.

Lydia Lafferty led the way for the Jayhawks by qualifying for the Championship Final in the 100-yard butterfly. She finished seventh in the race with a time of 54.34. Lafferty’s time of 53.83 in the prelims was a lifetime best and the fifth-fastest time in program history.

Kansas accumulated lifetime bests, including one from Lafferty, Aidan Howze, Eleni Kotzamanis and two from Amelie Lessing.