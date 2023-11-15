🏊‍♀️ Lai Wins One-Meter Final, Jayhawks Conclude Day One of Mizzou Invite

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving team concluded day one of the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Wednesday.

The day kicked off with a preliminary session in the morning, where swimmers and divers competed for a finals spot in their respected events.

Freshman diver Shiyun Lai won the three-meter diving final with a score of 317.25. Lai trailed with one dive to go, pulling off an impressive move to win the event on her final dive. Lize van Leeuwen finished fifth in the final one-meter event and locked two Jayhawks in the top-five for the event.

Kansas notched a handfull of lifetime bests today, led by Keyla Brown who swam her fastest times in the 100-yard butterfly (56.80) and the 50-yard freestyle (23.17). Lauren Collins also logged her personal best in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.68, while Caroline Blake swam a time of 23.41 in the 50-yard freestyle for a new best. Lezli Sisung (54.74) and Amelie Lessing (55.24) each swam a lifetime best in the 100-yard freestyle, while Hailey Farrell swam a new best in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.33.