🏊♀️ Lai Wins One-Meter Final, Jayhawks Conclude Day One of Mizzou Invite
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving team concluded day one of the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Wednesday.
The day kicked off with a preliminary session in the morning, where swimmers and divers competed for a finals spot in their respected events.
Freshman diver Shiyun Lai won the three-meter diving final with a score of 317.25. Lai trailed with one dive to go, pulling off an impressive move to win the event on her final dive. Lize van Leeuwen finished fifth in the final one-meter event and locked two Jayhawks in the top-five for the event.
Kansas notched a handfull of lifetime bests today, led by Keyla Brown who swam her fastest times in the 100-yard butterfly (56.80) and the 50-yard freestyle (23.17). Lauren Collins also logged her personal best in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.68, while Caroline Blake swam a time of 23.41 in the 50-yard freestyle for a new best. Lezli Sisung (54.74) and Amelie Lessing (55.24) each swam a lifetime best in the 100-yard freestyle, while Hailey Farrell swam a new best in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.33.
"Solid start to the meet. It’s such a departure of what our midseason was in the past, the team needed today to adjust. Each session will get stronger as we lean into this experience which will make us much better down the road."Head Coach Clark Campbell
The midseason invite will continue Thursday with prelims at 9:30 a.m. CT, followed by finals at 5:30 p.m. CT. The meet will be televised on SECN+, with live scoring available on Meet Mobile. A complete order of events is listed below.
ORDER OF EVENTS:
Prelims: 7:30 warm-up, 9:30 Competition Start
Finals: 4:00 warm-up, 5:30 Competition Start
*Times above are set for the remaining days
Thursday, November 16
Prelims
400 IM
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
1M Diving (12:30 PM)
Finals
200 Medley Relay
400 IM
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
800 Free Relay
1M Diving (6:30 PM)