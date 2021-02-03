🏊‍♀️ Lauryn Parrish Named 2020-21 Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award Recipient

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming & diving senior Lauryn Parrish has been named the recipient for the 2020-21 Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award, due to her exemplary work in the pool, in the classroom and in the community.

“Lauryn is a tremendous leader in and out of pool,” head coach Clark Campbell said. “We can depend on her bringing energy to whatever the team is doing at the time. Things have not come easy to Lauryn, but her commitment seeing things through separates her from most.”

The award is presented by Kansas Athletics to one senior female student-athlete each year who plays an integral role on her respective team and demonstrates strong character and leadership qualities, while also being a strong competitor in the classroom and in the field of play.

“I am so grateful and honored, but I wouldn’t be able to earn something like this if it wasn’t for Marlene Mawson and how she was a pioneer in KU women’s athletics,” Parrish said. “One of the reasons I chose KU was because of the administration and how they allow us to grow in the playing field and in the classroom.”

Parrish becomes the second KU swimming & diving student-athlete to win the award, joining Jenny Nusbaum who won the award in 2019-20.

Parrish is a three-time All-Big 12 member, while serving as the KU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Parrish was also a member of the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 team and served as the KU swimming & diving team captain in 2020-21.

In the community, Parrish serves as a Next Gen leader with Velocity Church and is a member of the KU Athletics’ Fellowship of Christian Athletes since 2017. In addition, Parrish has been involved in Rock Chalk Ring Day and in community service with KU Leads.

“My coach (Clark Campbell) cultivates such a great environment for all of us to thrive in, and each and every day I get to learn and be enthusiastic and be cheered upon by my teammates and I couldn’t do any of this without them,” Parrish added.

Dr. Mawson was appointed to a full-time physical education faculty position with the added responsibility of initiating an intercollegiate women’s sports program in 1968. In addition to directing the program, Dr. Mawson coached women’s basketball, volleyball, softball and field hockey during her first three years at KU. For 22 years, Dr. Mawson was a professor and administrator at the University of Kansas.