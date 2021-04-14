🏊♀️ Manning Named Big 12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year
IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Manon Manning was named the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, April 14, by the conference office.
The business major boasted a 4.0 GPA while appearing in 100% of this season’s competitions. She has been named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team each of the last three seasons as well as a 2018 Academic All-Rookie Team member. To add to her list of accomplishments this season, she was also a 2021 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award Recipient.
In the pool, Manning led Kansas, holding the fastest time in seven events and was the lead-off in four relays. While at the Big 12 Championships, Manning became the first Jayhawk to win the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.57. She finished the meet tallying 182 of KU’s 649 total points to help KU to a second-place finish. She also was the sole Jayhawk to compete at the 2021 NCAA Swim and Dive Championships in both the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke.
"Manon has been the consummate student-athlete her entire career at KU. She led the way in the classroom and pool. For the Big 12 to recognize her for her work caps off an incredible career as a Jayhawk. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for her."Head Coach Clark Campbell
This is the second-straight year that a Jayhawk has been named a Big 12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year after Haley Downey earned the honor in 2020.
The Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award was created back in 2012-13 with a recipient being named from each conference-sponsored sport. In order to be considered for the award, the Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be a junior or senior (athletic and academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20% of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.