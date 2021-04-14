🏊‍♀️ Manning Named Big 12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Manon Manning was named the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, April 14, by the conference office.

The business major boasted a 4.0 GPA while appearing in 100% of this season’s competitions. She has been named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team each of the last three seasons as well as a 2018 Academic All-Rookie Team member. To add to her list of accomplishments this season, she was also a 2021 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award Recipient.

In the pool, Manning led Kansas, holding the fastest time in seven events and was the lead-off in four relays. While at the Big 12 Championships, Manning became the first Jayhawk to win the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.57. She finished the meet tallying 182 of KU’s 649 total points to help KU to a second-place finish. She also was the sole Jayhawk to compete at the 2021 NCAA Swim and Dive Championships in both the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke.