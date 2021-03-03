🏊‍♀️ Manon Manning Qualifies for NCAA Swimming Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee announced the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I women’s swimming and diving championships on Wednesday, which will take place from March 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Kansas senior Manon Manning qualified in the 100-yard backstroke for the first time in her career.

Manning becomes the latest Jayhawk to qualify for the swim portion of the championships since Dewi Blose qualified in 2020 in the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke. The 2020 Championships were later canceled due to COVID.

Manning was recently crowned the Big 12 Champion in the women’s 200-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:55.57 to earn her first-career Big 12 title and become the first Jayhawk to win the Big 12 Championship in the event.

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances at the Zone Diving Meets, which will take place, March 7-13.