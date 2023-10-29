Open Calendar Open Tickets Open Calendar
Buy Tickets Shop Gear
Open Search
Men's Basketball

📸 Maui Strong Exhibition Game vs Illinois

Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CHAMPAIGN, IL - October 29, 2023 - during an exhibition game benefitting the Maui wildfires between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Powered by WMT Digital