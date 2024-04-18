🏀 Mayo and Storr Sign to Play at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Standout transfer guards Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr have signed financial aid agreements to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced today. Entering the 2024-25 season, Mayo will be a senior, while Storr will be a junior at KU.

A local product from Lawrence, Kansas, Mayo is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard and is transferring from South Dakota State where he was the 2024 Summit League Player of the Year as a junior and a two-time All-Summit League First Team selection in 2023 and 2024. This past season, Mayo averaged 18.8 points per game in leading the Jackrabbits to Summit League regular-season and conference tournament titles. Iowa State defeated SDSU, 82-65, in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

In addition to leading SDSU in scoring, Mayo made a team-high 92 three-point field goals last season and led the Summit League with a 39.1 three-point field goal percentage and 2.6 threes made per game. Mayo also led SDSU in assists with 3.5 per contest and free throw percentage at 82.8 percent.

“Zeke has had a terrific career at SDSU and led them to the NCAA Tournament two of his three seasons there,” Self said of the Lawrence High School product who recorded 1,576 career points and 231 threes made in his three seasons at SDSU. “Most importantly, Zeke is a proven shooter. He made 92 threes last year and will be able to help us in that area. Being a local kid, it will mean so much to him and his family to put the Kansas jersey on and run out of the tunnel.”

Storr, 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, comes to Kansas after playing one season at Wisconsin where the Badgers went 22-14, advanced to the title game of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament and fell to James Madison, 71-62, in the opening round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Named to the 2024 All-Big Ten Second Team, Storr led Wisconsin with 16.8 points per game, a 43.4 field goal percentage and 81.2 free throw percentage. The Rockford, Illinois, native was named to the 2024 Big Ten All-Tournament Team where he averaged 22.5 points in four games, including a career-high 30 points in a win against Northwestern in the quaterfinals.

Prior to Wisconsin, Storr played his freshman season at St. John’s where he was named to the 2023 BIG EAST All-Freshman Team and was a three-time BIG EAST Freshman of the Week. Storr averaged 8.8 points in 2023 and started the last 17 games of the season at St. John’s.

Last summer, Storr represented the Bahamas National Team in Puerto Rico and played in two exhibition games against Kansas where he averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

“AJ is a great athlete, and one of the top wing players in the portal,” Self said. “He pulled his name out of the (NBA) draft and we are happy he chose to come to Kansas. We feel AJ will fit in well with our style of play. He comes from a winning program at Wisconsin. He actually visited Kansas out of high school when he was at IMG Academy.”