🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Stanford

KANSAS WRAPPING UP IMPRESSIVE 2010’s

As the Jayhawks conclude the final days of the calendar year, its time to reflect on arguably the most impressive decade in program history. Kansas claimed its 300th victory since Jan. 1, 2010, with a 95-68 win against Milwaukee on Dec. 10, becoming just the second team in NCAA DI to hit the 300-win plateau this decade (Gonzaga, 307). This marks the first time the program has tallied 300 wins in a decade. KU’s 81.6 winning percentage (301-68) during the 2010’s trails only the run by the Jayhawks in the 1990’s, when KU posted a 82.0 win percentage with a 283-62 mark.

The 2010s saw the Jayhawks reach two Final Fours, claim nine Big 12 regular-season championships and win five Big 12 Tournament titles. KU was also slotted as a No. 1 seed in six of the 10 NCAA Tournaments played. Kansas found itself ranked among the top-10 in 157 of the 192 Associated Press polls released during this decade, spending a mind-boggling 82 percent of the 2010’s as a top-10 team.

The decade has not been kind to those playing the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse. KU concluded the decade with a 151-7 mark (95.6 percent) playing on James Naismith Court.

The program saw four Consensus First Team All-Americans, four Big 12 Players of the Year, 14 All-Big 12 First Team selections, as well as a National Player of the Year, all in the last 10 years.