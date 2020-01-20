🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Kansas State

Since the inception of the Big 12 Conference, KU is 50-6 against KSU (40-6 in regular-season battles and 10-0 in the Big 12 Championship). Kansas head coach Bill Self is 33-6 all-time against K-State, all while at KU. Kansas State’s Bruce Weber is 3-15 against Kansas. Expect a close game as eight of the last 13 matchups have been single-digit outcomes.

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 197-94, and has won nine of the last 10 matchups. Since Feb. 12, 1994, Kansas has won 58 of the last 64 meetings with K-State. This series started in 1907 and Kansas is 90-35 against Kansas State in games played in Lawrence, including a 49-18 record in Allen Fieldhouse. Beginning in Feb. 7, 2007, Kansas has won the last 13 meetings in Allen Fieldhouse.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

Located in Manhattan, Kan., with an enrollment of 22,221, Kansas State (8-9, 1-4) ended a four-game losing streak with an 84-68 win against No. 12/13 West Virginia Jan. 18. The Wildcats are coached by Bruce Weber who is 158-97 in his eighth season at KSU and 471-253 in his 22nd season overall.

Kansas State averages 65.6 points per game and has a plus-3.5 scoring margin. The Wildcats lead the Big 12 in steals at 8.8 per contest and pull down 33.2 rebounds per contest. K-State makes 7.2 3-point field goals per game and attempts 21.6 from beyond the arc per outing. Kansas State also averages 11.8 assists, 2.8 blocked shots and force 16.9 turnovers per game.

Senior forward Xavier Sneed leads Kansas State in scoring at 14.6 points per game which is ninth in the Big 12. Sneed also leads the team in rebounds with a 4.8 per game average and with 32 3-point field goals made this season. Cartier Diarra is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 points per outing, which is 12th in the conference.