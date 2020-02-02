🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Texas

The Texas contest will be the second of four Big Monday contests the Jayhawks will play this season. KU topped Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 65-50, on Jan. 27 and will also welcome Iowa State (2/17) and Oklahoma State (2/24) to Lawrence for its remaining two Big Monday games.

Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 70-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (40-1 at home and 30-17 on the road), including 51-12 under head coach Bill Self (29-0 at home and 22-12 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 33 consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 15 ESPN Big Monday contests.

THE KANSAS-TEXAS SERIES

In a series that dates back to 1938, Kansas leads Texas 34-9, including a 17-1 record in Lawrence, 15-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won 12 of the last 13 meetings, 17 of the last 19 battles and 20 of the last 23 matchups, starting with the 2008 Big 12 Championship title game. Before Texas’ 73-63 on Jan. 29, 2019, in Austin, KU posted 10-straight series wins beginning Feb. 22, 2014, with an 85-54 win in Allen Fieldhouse.

Since the inception of the Big 12, Kansas holds a 30-8 record against Texas with a 25-7 mark in regular-season play and 5-1 record in the Big 12 Championship. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 24-9 all-time against Texas, including 24-7 while at KU. Texas head coach Shaka Smart is 2-9 versus Kansas, including 1-9 while at UT. Smart’s 2011 VCU team defeated Kansas, 71-61, in the NCAA Tournament Southwest Region championship game in San Antonio.

Earlier this season Kansas won its third-straight conference road game with a 66-57 win at Texas on Jan. 18. KU sophomore Devon Dotson led all scorers with 21 points, while senior Udoka Azubuike had 17 and junior Marcu Garrett 13. Azubuike just missed a double-double with nine rebounds, while Garrett pulled down seven rebounds and had seven assists.