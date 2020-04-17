🏀 2019-20 Kansas Basketball In Review

28-3 (17-1 Big 12)

2020 Big 12 Regular-Season Champion | No. 1 in final AP & Coaches Polls

The nation’s consensus No. 1 team at season’s end, the 2019-20 KU men’s basketball team will go down as one of the best in the program’s storied history. Complete with the Big 12 Player of the Year, an All-American point guard, National Defensive Player of the Year and a 700-win Hall of Fame coach, the Jayhawks’ 122nd season was one to remember.

2019-20 BY THE NUMBERS

1 Big 12 Player of the Year – Udoka Azubuike became the ninth Jayhawk to be named the Big 12’s Player of the Year.

2 Consensus All-America Selections – Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson were both Consensus picks to the All-America Second Team.

9 League Road Wins – KU became the second team in Big 12 history to go undefeated on the road in league play.

12 Quadrant 1 Victories – Kansas went 12-3 in Quadrant 1 wins this season, the only team in the nation to claim 12 Q1 wins.

16 Consecutive Wins – Kansas ended the season in the midst of a 16-game winning streak, the fifth-longest in the Bill Self era.

18.1 Points Per Game for Dotson – Devon Dotson became the fifth Jayhawk to lead the Big 12 in scoring.

60.7 Opponent Points Per Game – The fewest in the Bill Self era and fewest allowed by a KU squad since 1969.

62 Conference Titles – KU won its NCAA-record 62nd regular-season conference title, winning the Big 12 with a 17-1 record.