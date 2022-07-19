🏀 Men’s Hoops Earns 2021-22 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, 10 Jayhawks Named to NABC Honors Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas men’s basketball has been recognized for its work in the classroom as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced its annual Team Academic Excellence Award and NABC Honors Court Tuesday.

In addition to the team honor, 10 Jayhawks were named to the NABC Honors Court for excelling in the classroom this past academic year. Jayhawks who earned NABC Honors Court recognition include Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Dajuan Harris, Michael Jankovich, Cam Martin, Remy Martin, David McCormack, Chris Teahan and Jalen Wilson.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the 2021-22 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2021-22 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

This past spring, Kansas men’s basketball was one of 14 KU teams posting a 3.00 grade point average or better with a 3.14 GPA.