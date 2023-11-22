🏀 No. 1 Kansas Falls to No. 4 Marquette 59-73 in Maui Invitational Semifinals

HONOLULU (AP) — No. 1 Kansas fell to No. 4 Marquette 59-73 in the semifinal game of the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational Tuesday night at the Stan Sherriff Center in Hawaii.

The early-season clash of top-five teams with national title hopes ended up being one-sided. The Golden Eagles (5-0) led for all but 22 seconds and were up by 17 with about seven minutes to play.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Jayhawks (4-1). Preseason All-America center Hunter Dickinson was held to 13 points and eight boards. He entered the game averaging 24.3 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Marquette’s Ighodaro shot 9-of-15 from the field and scored 14 second-half points. Chase Ross added 12 points and six rebounds, and Kam Jones scored 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas has no shortage of elite talent on its roster, but with several transfers — including Dickinson, who previously played at Michigan — it will take time for coach Bill Self and his staff to mesh his many pieces. KJ Adams Jr., Dajuan Harris Jr. and McCullar each received All-Big 12 honors last season. Adams was the league’s most improved player, while Harris has been Big 12 defensive player of the year each of the past two seasons.

Marquette rolled to its biggest statement win in two-plus years under coach Shaka Smart.

UP NEXT

Kansas will look to rebound against No. 7 Tennessee in the third-place game Wednesday.

Marquette will play for the tournament championship Wednesday against No. 2 Purdue.