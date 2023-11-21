🏀 No. 1 Kansas to Face No. 4 Marquette in Maui Invitational Semifinals

HONOLULU – No. 1 Kansas (4-0) will face No. 4 Marquette (4-0) in the semifinals of the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9:30 p.m. (Central) on ESPN. The contest was moved from the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, to the Stan Sherrif Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa due to the wildfire damage suffered on the island of Maui last summer.

TIPOFF

Kansas is participating in its eighth Allstate Maui Invitational and has a combined record of 19-6 in the event. The Jayhawks are 3-0 in campus round games and hold a 16-6 record in Maui.

Kansas has won three Maui Invitationals in 1996, 2015 and 2019, including its last two appearances in the event.

Kansas is facing Marquette for the ninth time in men’s basketball. The Jayhawks have won the last four meetings against the Golden Eagles.

Kansas is 4-0 after its 83-56 win against Chaminade in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Marquette improved to 4-0 with a 71-69 win against UCLA in its opening-round game.

KU won its mind-boggling 51st-straight home opener, 99-56 against North Carolina Central on Nov. 6. The streak began in 1973-74 under coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener. KU is 21-0 in home openers under Bill Self.

Kansas posted a 28-8 overall record in 2022-23 and won the Big 12 regular-season title with a 13-5 league mark.

Kansas was No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll for the fourth time in poll history, with all four coming in the Bill Self era – 2004-05, 2009-10, 2018-19 and 2023-24.

KU has been ranked in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 41 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 41 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Including 2023-24, Kansas has been the Big 12 coaches’ choice to win the league 20 times in the 27-year history of the conference.

Kansas is celebrating 126 years of men’s basketball in 2023-24.

UP NEXT

Kansas will face either Purdue or Tennesse on Wednesday, Nov. 22 for the championship game of the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii. Should Kansas win, the game from the Stan Sheriff Center will be televised on ESPN and would start at 4:00p.m. Central. Should Kansas lose, it would play on ESPN2 at 1:30 p.m. Central.